A band of snow continues to move through central Montana early Tuesday morning as a Canadian cold front advances southward through the state. A brisk northwest breeze is sustained at 15-30 mph, gusting over 40 mph. This will cause localized reductions in visibility in areas of snow. The mountains, particularly the Little Belt and Snowy Mountains, will see the greatest impact, with snowfall accumulation of 2-6 inches.

Today's Forecast:

Feeling more like January this week- Tuesday, January 20

Expect cold, blustery conditions with daytime highs in the upper 20s and 30s. However, with the wind, it will feel more like the teens and 20s. Skies will become partly cloudy by the afternoon.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and even colder, with highs in the upper 10s and 20s. A second front will move through, but with limited moisture, bringing only mountain snow showers and flurries elsewhere.

Frigid temperatures then settle in by Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 0s and 10s, and overnight lows dropping to the -0s and 0s. Thursday night will be the coldest, with temperatures near -20 in northeast Montana.

A chinook wind will gradually warm temperatures over the weekend, leading to above-average temperatures returning next week.

