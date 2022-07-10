Finally storm-free on Sunday

Discussion: The severe threat finally diminishes on Sunday, although a stray shower or non-severe thunderstorm can't be ruled out for the Hi-Line. A comfortable couple of days is expected Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s. A strong and potent ridge builds in throughout the rest of the week providing our first heat wave of the season. 90s and 100s are expected for several days.

Saturday night: Storms clearing, becoming mostly clear. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny, turning hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Very hot and sunny. Highs on either side of 100 degrees. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

Thursday: Hot and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

Friday: Hot and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Hot and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.