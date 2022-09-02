Fire danger increases, air quality decreases heading into Labor Day weekend

WEATHER DISCUSSION: After shattering heat records through August, we are sizzling into September with more records forecast to be broken throughout the first few days of the month. On Saturday, many locations reach the triple digits and approach all-time September temperature records. The heat persists through at least the middle of next week.

Very dry conditions are also expected during Labor Day weekend. A cold front passes through Saturday afternoon and evening ushering in a gusty west-southwesterly breeze. Coupled with very hot temperatures and low humidity, Saturday looks to be one of the higher fire danger days seen thus far this year.

Long-range models are hinting towards some heat relief and increased rain chances by late next week. However, there is still some uncertainty as to just how cool the temperatures get.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A bit breezy early in the night which keeps fire danger elevated. Hazy skies, otherwise mostly clear, with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny, with some haze returning during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Remaining clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with record-breaking heat expected. Skies remain hazy throughout the day due to wildfire smoke. Air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups at times. Highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. A cold front could kick off a stray shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. However, with extremely dry air in place, most stray dry. A gusty, southwesterly breeze is expected in wake of the cold front which elevates fire risk throughout the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts up to 35 MPH and relative humidity below 12% will allow any new or existing fires to spread rapidly. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, very hot, and a bit breezy. A sustained southwest breeze at 10-15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH at times. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Clear overnight with temperatures falling to the mid and upper 50s.

LABOR DAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.