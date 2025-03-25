First 70s of the season

The day began on a wet note, and scattered showers continue this morning as a stationery front is draped across remains draped across central Montana. Daytime highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s, with much lighter winds. A breeze of 10 to 20 mph will continue along the Rocky Mountain Front, with winds of 5 to 15 mph elsewhere.

An unusually strong ridge of high pressure for March is set to build into Montana on Wednesday and Thursday, spiking temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Record highs may be challenged across central and eastern Montana. On Thursday, barring potential cloud cover, some areas in eastern Montana could reach 80°! This warm up will be accompanied by plentiful sunshine and lighter winds.

The warmer weather comes to an abrupt end as a cold front pushes into the state Thursday evening, bringing the next chance of showers. A cooler airmass will settle in behind the front, along with continued shower chances and mountain snow for the upcoming weekend. Daytime highs will fall closer to average for this time of year, settling into the low to mid 50s.

