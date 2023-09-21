First snow of the season at Showdown Montana

GREAT FALLS — As we enter the last few days of summer, Showdown Montana ski area provided a preview of things to come, with the first snowfall of the season on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Snow had been predicted at higher elevations in parts of Montana - mostly above 6,000 feet - including Showdown, where the elevation is about 8,200 feet. Click here to see live webcams from Showdown.

Many lower elevations, such as Great Falls, began receiving scattered rain showers overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains in western Montana until 6pm this evening. 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected above 6,000 feet, with snow accumulation increasing as you go up in elevation.

Autumn officially begins on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

