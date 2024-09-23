First week of fall feels like summer!

After a brief taste of fall on Saturday, temperatures quickly rebounded into the mid and upper 70s by Sunday. Great Falls fell into the 30s for the first time this season, dipping to 35° early Saturday morning.

Autumn officially arrived Sunday morning, but we're transitioning right back to summer-like warmth, with highs climbing into the 80s to near 90 and dry weather for most of the work week.

A ridge of high pressure will move through Tuesday and Wednesday, sending temperatures soaring into the 80s and lower 90s across central and eastern Montana. Temperatures will be within a few degrees of record high temperatures for Wednesday, and they'll be a solid 10-20° above average,

While it will be a bit breezy each day, particularly on Thursday as a weakening system moves in, temperatures also cool back down into the 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the week!

As we head into the upcoming weekend, we’ll see the return of crisp fall air. By Saturday, temperatures will gradually slide into the 60s, and we’ll likely remain in the 60s into Sunday and the beginning of next week. Our next chance for precipitation is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday.