Flood Watch for central Montana with heavy showers and thunderstorms on Friday

An absolutely incredible thunderstorm in Great Falls Thursday night. A weather station in town recorded 2.52 inches of rain in under an hour, leading to flash flooding across the city. There was also prolific lightning, with nearly 25,000 cloud-to-ground strikes across Montana from Thursday morning through Friday morning. The storms moved north toward the Hi-Line overnight, dumping heavy rain over western Phillips and eastern Blaine counties, where radar estimates indicate 3 to 5 inches of rain have fallen.

Another wave of showers and thunderstorms will develop during the rest of the afternoon. There is a risk of flash flooding again this evening into the overnight hours, especially for central and western Montana. These thunderstorms could contain torrential rainfall, cloud-to-ground lightning, hail, and gusty winds. Stay weather-aware and know of a way to receive alerts in case Flash Flood Warnings are issued. A Flood Watch is in effect through late tonight. The storms also have the potential to become severe, with damaging wind gusts and hail.

MTN News

MTN News

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again on Saturday, but the flash flooding threat will mainly be for the Hi-Line. More isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, primarily for areas north of MT-200. The Hi-Line may still experience heavy downpours, hail, and lightning. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s on both days this weekend.

Another system moves over the area early next week bringing unseasonably cool temperatures and more showers and thunderstorms. These storms will not be as slow-moving as the ones we're seeing this week, but there is still the potential for heavier rain and localized flooding on Monday and Tuesday. Generally below average temperatures will continue with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.