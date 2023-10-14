Watch Now
Foothills 3rd graders get a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

Posted at 8:25 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 22:27:32-04

The 3rd graders at Foothills Community Christian School learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also learned about the different types of precipitation and how to stay safe when severe weather strikes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to learn about air pressure by using a hair dryer and leaf blower and they got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.

