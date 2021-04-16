Forecast: Beautiful start to the weekend, big changes by the end

After a very foggy start for some on Friday, dry and milder conditions will continue running into Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to mid 60s area-wide with ample sunshine.

A strong Canadian cold front will move through the region on Sunday, though, so expect a big change comparatively! Rain and even some snow will start in the morning hours along the Hi-Line and spread further south and east throughout the day. Highs will drop into the 40s to low 50s for most with a pretty raw day in store.

There's the possibility for very light accumulations (we're talking a trace to 2") for lower elevations Sunday night into Monday morning, so take note if traveling (especially in the mountains where 4"+ are possible).

Precipitation will continue into the first half of Monday before tapering off/skies becoming partly cloudy. Highs will remain below average in the 40s behind the front.

Mild and drier conditions will then build back in for the middle of the week with near average highs in the 50s.