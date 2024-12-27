Fresh powder for the ski areas and light snowfall in the lower elevations this weekend

It's the last Friday of 2024, and central Montana is continuing with the theme of mild temperatures and breezy conditions. The wind will lessen this afternoon while temperatures rise into the 40s across the region. A weak system is bringing additional clouds and light mountain snow to southwest Montana, including the Helena area, while the plains will enjoy plenty of sunshine and pleasant weather.

Check out the stunning sunrise this morning in Helena!

A series of disturbances are set to traverse Montana, resulting in breezy conditions at times and light to moderate snow in the mountains through Sunday morning. Travelers should be prepared for slushy and slippery conditions over mountain passes today and this weekend. Saturday is going to be another mild and breezy day, with wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph across the plains and as high as 60 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Temperatures will remain relatively mild throughout the weekend, with most areas climbing into the 40s and even around 50°. However, colder air is expected to push southward from Canada by Sunday afternoon, causing temperatures to tumble during the evening and overnight. Many areas could see nighttime lows drop into the teens and 20s as moisture begins to move in, switching any rain showers to snow.

Heavy snowfall is anticipated in the mountains Sunday night into Monday, leading to potential travel impacts for those headed over mountain passes or venturing into higher terrain. Central Montana could also receive widespread light snowfall, with accumulation of 1-3 inches. Lighter amounts for the Hi-Line with a coating up to 1.5 inches. Expect slick roadways and sidewalks for any travel plans from Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

The colder airmass looks to stick around through at least the middle of next week, including for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Expect below average temperatures for the first time in a while, with highs in the teens and 20s across central Montana. High pressure moves in bringing drier weather for the second half of the week, although conditions may become unsettled again as we approach next weekend.

