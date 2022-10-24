Frigid start to the week, followed by gradual warming

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Snow diminishes overnight as the storm system pulls away from the region. With snow cover and some clearing, temperatures will be the coldest many areas have seen since mid April. It will be a frigid start Monday morning with single digit wind chills possible. Any moisture on sidewalks and roadways will freeze up tonight creating slick travel overnight and Monday morning.

While lower elevations stay mainly dry throughout the upcoming week, it will still be quite unsettled for higher elevations along the Continental Divide as several storm systems move across the northern Rockies. The main impact for lower elevations will be a gusty southwesterly breeze, especially Monday and Thursday. A ridge of high pressure attempts at brining more seasonable temperatures to the region by next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers taper. Cloudy, with gradual clearing late. Breezy with a NNW breeze at 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 10s. Wind chills in the single digits and 10s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, with increasing clouds late. Elevation snow showers are likely along the Continental Divide. Breezy with a sustained SW breeze at 15-20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Wind SW at 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, with more numerous rain and snow showers in higher elevations. Highs in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy and chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. A SW breeze at 15-25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. Highs in the mid 40s. Overnight lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and near normal. Highs in the lower 50s. Overnight lows in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 50s, lows in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Check the Montana Department of Transportation website before you hit the road to find out which roads are snow-covered, which ones have ice and/or slush, and if any roads are closed. MDT provides the following safety information:

Winter Driving Checklist



Allow extra time to get to your destination. Clean off your car. Keep windows, mirrors and lights clear of snow and ice. Turn off cruise control. Always buckle up. Slow down in poor visibility conditions. Maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles. Expect ice on bridges and in shady spots. Don't pass snowplows unless it's absolutely necessary. Prepare your vehicle for winter driving at the start of the season. Check to be sure all four tires are in good condition. Don't wait until the last minute to get snow tires mounted. Keep an emergency travel kit in your car.

Safety Around Snow Plows: Our snowplows are on the road for your safety. When you encounter a snowplow, remember:



Don’t crowd the plow.

Plow drivers have limited visibility so don’t assume your vehicle is in view.

Maintain a safe distance behind the snowplow.

Plows aren't just removing snow. They may also be spreading sand or deicer on the road.

Be patient—never pass through a white out.

The driver will pull over when it is safe to do so to allow vehicles to pass.

Slow down.

Plows are large and move slower than highway speeds. It is difficult to judge distance when approaching the plow so slow down immediately to avoid a collision.

