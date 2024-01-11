Frigid temperatures continue with scattered snow showers today

Happy Thursday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Lewis & Clark County area/Southwest Montana from 5am/11am Thursday until 5am/11am Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for East Glacier/Western MT/Central MT/ North-central MT/Southern MT starting 5am/11am Thursday until 11am/6pm Friday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the Hi-line/Rocky Mountain Front until 11am/5pm Thursday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the East Glacier Park Region/High Plains until 11am/5pm Thursday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for portions of central/southwestern Montana until/starting 5pm Thursday until 5pm Sunday.

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for the portions of central/north-central Montana/RMF from 11am/5pm Thursday until 5pm Sunday.

Today and tomorrow temperatures will be frigid with highs ranging from the -10s to the +10s on Thursday and highs in the -10s and -20s in a lot of locations on Friday. Snow likely today, especially during the afternoon/evening. A chance of light snow Friday morning, pushing through southern, central, and eastern Montana. 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in most locations through Friday evening, but 5 to 10 inches of snow accumulation is possible along and just east of the Divide and in portions of Lewis and Clark County. Breezy today with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts over 30 mph are possible.

Saturday skies will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Temperatures will be frigid with highs in the -10s in many locations. Sunday will also be mostly sunny and mostly dry. Temperatures will be very cold with highs in the -0s and -10s.

Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the -0s, 0s, and low 10s. Monday will also be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Conditions will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies as well. Tuesday and Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy with some scattered areas of snow. Warmer temperatures highs in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s with a bit of a breeze between 10 and 20 mph.