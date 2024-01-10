Frigid temperatures have arrived and aren’t going anywhere.

Happy Wednesday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier area until 5am Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and Northern High Plains area until 5am Thursday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the Hi-line/Rocky Mountain Front/East Glacier Park starting noon on Wednesday until 5pm Thursday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for portions of central Montana from 11am/5pm Thursday until 5am Friday.

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and portions of north-central Montana from 5pm Thursday until 5am Friday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and portions of central Montana from 5am Thursday until 5pm Friday.

Today temperatures become colder due to an arctic cold front pushing down from Canada into Montana starting this morning. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens in north-central Montana and the teens and 20s in central Montana. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered areas of snow around, especially during the morning. Winds will still be breezy in central Montana with sustained winds between 5 and 20 mph. In northeastern Montana winds will be stronger with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Thursday and Friday this week will be mostly cloudy to overcast with snow likely, especially Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Temperatures are getting colder with highs in the 0s and -0s on Thursday and the -10s on Friday. A bit breezy on both days with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph, making for very dangerous wind chills.

Saturday skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow around the Helena area and a slight chance of snow in north-central Montana. Temperatures will be cold with highs in the -10s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers around in central Montana. Temperatures will be very cold with highs in the -0s in a lot of locations.

Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the 0s and a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy with some scattered areas of snow. Warmer temperatures highs in the teens and 20s with a bit of a breeze between 10 and 20 mph.