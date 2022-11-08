Frigid temperatures, snow showers continue through Wednesday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for Glacier, Pondera, Toole and Liberty counties through Wednesday morning at 9:00 AM. Wind chills as low as -30 are possible in these areas. The rest of the area will see subzero wind chills through Thursday morning, with air temperatures on either side of 0 degrees for overnight lows. Temperatures begin to rebound late week and this weekend, approaching the freezing mark by Sunday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect through Wednesday at 9:00 PM for much of central and eastern Montana. Two rounds of snow will bring accumulating snow to the region. The first overspreads areas east of Great Falls overnight Monday lasting through Tuesday morning. The axis of heaviest snow will remain to the east of the city of Great Falls, brushing the area with snow showers. The second round overspreads the area after midnight Wednesday lasting into Wednesday afternoon. The second round has the potential to bringing substantial snow to the I-90 corridor and the Lewistown area. Impacts decrease west of I-15.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, snow developing late. An additional inch of snow accumulation expected, with higher amounts east of Great Falls. Overnight lows ranging from -10 to 5, with wind chills as low as -30 for the Cut Bank area.

TUESDAY: Snow, mainly before lunchtime. An additional 1-2" of snow accumulation, with higher amounts east of Great Falls. Highs 5-15 degrees with subzero wind chills throughout the day. Snow showers developing late as temperatures fall to -5 to 5 degrees. Wind chills remain subzero.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers. An additional 1-3", with higher amounts east of Great Falls. Highs in the low to mid 10s. Snow tapers overnight, with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows -10 to 5 degrees with subzero wind chills.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 10s and lower 20s. Overnight lows in the single digits.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Overnight lows in the single digits.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Overnight lows in the upper 0s and lower 10s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Overnight lows in the 10s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.