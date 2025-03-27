From record-setting temps to snow

High temperatures on Thursday are forecast to be near 70 degrees in central and eastern Montana and in the mid to upper 60s on the Hi-Line. The record in Great Falls is 74° set in 2015, and the current forecast is 72°. A cold front is en route to the region and it will arrive this afternoon and evening, accompanied by isolated gusty thunderstorms and stronger winds.

Then another system moves in on Friday bringing more scattered rain and snow showers, as well as a few rumbles of thunder. Daytime highs will only reach the lower 40s on the Hi-Line, mid to upper 40s in central Montana, and mid to upper 50s in the Helena area.

Precipitation will become more widespread Friday night as a stronger disturbance moves into our area. Any rain will switch over to snow as the night goes on. Areas of snow will continue on Saturday, especially during the morning. Light snow accumulations of a coating to a couple of inches are possible in the lower elevations, and several inches of snow in the mountains. Daytime highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s on Saturday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect this evening through late Saturday night for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains. Generally, 6 to 10 inches of snow will pile up, with up to a foot in the higher peaks. Roads will be slick and snow-cover at and above mountain pass level.

Widespread precipitation will taper to scattered rain and snow showers on Sunday. Chilly temperatures in the 30s and low to mid 40s across central and eastern Montana. The unsettled, cool weather will continue as we head into next week. Daytime highs will return to closer to normal with highs in the 40s and 50s.

