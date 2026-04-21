Get ready for weather whiplash this week as we go from record highs to snow in just a few days! We could tie or set a few record highs as temperatures climb to the warmest levels since last September. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 80s in most towns and cities on Tuesday.

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A Pacific low has been hanging out just off the coast the last couple of days but it moves inland on Wednesday. Highs will still reach the 80s in eastern Montana, but central Montana cools into the 60s and 70s. There's going to be just enough instability for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but a more widespread rain and mountain snow will develop after sunset into Thursday morning.

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Tuesday Morning Forecast:

From record warmth to snow this week- Tuesday, April 21

A Canadian cold front moves south late Wednesday night into Thursday, with most areas changing over to snow by Thursday morning and a gusty northwest wind picking up across the plains. It will be a cold, blustery day with highs only in the 30s. Widespread snow will taper to scattered snow showers during the afternoon and evening.

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Accumulations should stay fairly light in the lower elevations, with up to a few inches possible in some areas between Great Falls and Lewistown. But, falling snow combined with stronger winds could still have some travel impacts Wednesday night into Thursday. Travel over mountain passes could be especially difficult Thursday morning, with the higher terrain picking up over a foot of snow.

Snow and Precipitation Totals Through Friday Morning:

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Another passing disturbance will bring more snow showers Thursday night, with additional accumulation near the Continental Divide. Temperatures will fall back into the 10s and 20s by Friday morning.

Friday will be another cold day with highs in the 30s and 40s along with a persistent, chilly northwest breeze.

This cool, unsettled weather pattern looks like it will stick around into the upcoming weekend, with highs staying in the 30s and 40s along with passing rain and snow showers.

MTN News

MTN News

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MTN News