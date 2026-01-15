Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Front brings strong winds, colder air today

High Wind Warning
MTN News
High Wind Warning
Wind Gusts
High Temperatures
Highs Today
High Temperatures Yesterday
Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day
Front brings strong winds, colder air today- Thursday, January 15
Posted
and last updated

We had incredible, record-shattering warmth across central and eastern Montana on Wednesday as highs spiked into the 60s. Great Falls broke the record high temperature by 7° and Fort Benton actually hit 70° yesterday!

High Temperatures Yesterday

Today's Forecast:

Front brings strong winds, colder air today- Thursday, January 15

Today, a front shifts our wind direction to the northwest, which will drop temperatures and pick up our winds. Gusts east of I-15 could reach 50-60 mph, while winds west of I-15 will be breezy. A High Wind Warning is in effect for eastern parts of the area.

High Wind Warning
Wind Gusts

Afternoon temperatures will be significantly cooler in the 30s and 40s, and they will fall to the 20s and 30s during the PM hours. There's also a low-end chance of a quick rain or snow showers this afternoon.

High Temperatures
Highs Today

The week will end on a chilly note, with highs in the 20s in northeast Montana and in the 30s elsewhere. Lingering northwest winds will make it feel quite chilly, but conditions remain dry and mostly sunny.

The weekend looks pleasant, especially Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s in northeast Montana and in the 40s and lower 50s in central Montana. Another cold front will knock temperatures into the 20s in northeast Montana and 30s in central Montana, along with a passing rain or snow shower.

Quiet, dry weather is expected through MLK Day and the first part of next week, with highs in the 30s and 40s, colder across northeast Montana. Looking ahead to next Thursday and Friday, some long-range forecast models suggest a strong cold front could bring our next accumulating snowfall. We’ll be monitoring this next week!

Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App