We had incredible, record-shattering warmth across central and eastern Montana on Wednesday as highs spiked into the 60s. Great Falls broke the record high temperature by 7° and Fort Benton actually hit 70° yesterday!

Today's Forecast:

Front brings strong winds, colder air today- Thursday, January 15

Today, a front shifts our wind direction to the northwest, which will drop temperatures and pick up our winds. Gusts east of I-15 could reach 50-60 mph, while winds west of I-15 will be breezy. A High Wind Warning is in effect for eastern parts of the area.

Afternoon temperatures will be significantly cooler in the 30s and 40s, and they will fall to the 20s and 30s during the PM hours. There's also a low-end chance of a quick rain or snow showers this afternoon.

The week will end on a chilly note, with highs in the 20s in northeast Montana and in the 30s elsewhere. Lingering northwest winds will make it feel quite chilly, but conditions remain dry and mostly sunny.

The weekend looks pleasant, especially Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s in northeast Montana and in the 40s and lower 50s in central Montana. Another cold front will knock temperatures into the 20s in northeast Montana and 30s in central Montana, along with a passing rain or snow shower.

Quiet, dry weather is expected through MLK Day and the first part of next week, with highs in the 30s and 40s, colder across northeast Montana. Looking ahead to next Thursday and Friday, some long-range forecast models suggest a strong cold front could bring our next accumulating snowfall. We’ll be monitoring this next week!

