Gorgeous afternoons for some, valley inversions causing fog and poor air quality for others

WEATHER DISCUSSION: 2023 began with pleasant weather and seasonable temperatures. High pressure keeps central Montana dry as we head through the first week of 2023. Under the ridge of high pressure, valley inversions begin to strengthen leading to colder temperatures and depleted air quality.

The greatest risk for precipitation throughout the week ahead is Thursday night into Friday where a stray rain or snow shower is possible. However, the overall weather is going to be tranquil for the foreseeable future.

MONDAY: Sunny. Patchy fog in the Milk River Valley. High temperatures in the low to mid 30s for central Montana, low to mid 10s for eastern portions of the Hi-Line and mid to upper 20s for the Helena area and western portions of the Hi-Line. Remaining mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 0s for the Hi-Line and Helena Valley, low to mid 10s for central Montana. Patchy fog continuing in valleys.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in valleys. Highs in the mid 30s for central Montana, mid to upper 20s for the Helena Valley and western portions of the Hi-Line, and upper 10s for northeastern Montana. Mostly clear for the Rocky Mountain Front with more cloud cover further east. Overnight lows in the 0s for northeastern Montana, low to mid 10s for western portions of the Hi-Line and the Helena Valley, and mid 30s for central Montana.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies for central Montana. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for northeastern Montana. Highs in the low to mid 30s for central Montana, low to mid 20s for northeastern Montana. Remaining mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 10s for western portions of the Hi-Line and Helena Valley, low to mid 20s for central Montana, and 0s for northeastern Montana.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of a rain or snow shower. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees in central Montana, upper 20s and lower 30s for the Helena Valley and western portions of the Hi-Line, and upper 10s and lower 20s for northeastern Montana. A few, isolated snow showers overnight. Temperatures falling into the 10s and 20s overnight.

FRIDAY: Mild with decreasing cloud cover. Highs in the low to mid 40s in central Montana, upper 30s for the Helena Valley and western portions of the Hi-Line, and mid 20s for northeastern Montana. Mostly clear for the Rocky Mountain Front, increased cloud cover further east. Temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Helena Valley and the Hi-Line.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s for central Montana, upper 20s and lower 30s for the Hi-Line. Temperatures falling into the low to mid 20s for central Montana, upper 0s and 10s for the Hi-Line and Helena Valley.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s for central Montana, low to mid 30s for the Hi-Line and Helena Valley, and upper 20s for northeastern Montana.