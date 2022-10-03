Gradual clearing overnight, giving way to a mostly sunny and mild Monday

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered areas of drizzle and light showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.
MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. A few, AM rain showers possible in eastern Montana. Highs in the upper 60s. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the lower 40s.
TUESDAY: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.
THURSDAY: Sunny and a bit cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.