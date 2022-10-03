Watch Now
Gradual clearing overnight, giving way to a mostly sunny and mild Monday

A nice fall week is ahead with seasonably mild temperatures and dry conditions
7-day forecast for Great Falls
StormTracker Weather
Posted at 8:43 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 22:43:13-04

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered areas of drizzle and light showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. A few, AM rain showers possible in eastern Montana. Highs in the upper 60s. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Sunny and a bit cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

