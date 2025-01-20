Gradual warm-up with increasing wind for MLK Jr. Day

Brrrrr! It's been a bitterly cold start to MLK Jr. Day in central and eastern Montana, with wind chills ranging from -20° to -50° and air temperatures in the -0s, -10s, and -20s. A warm downslope wind is developing near the Rocky Mountain Front, and those winds will extend east throughout the day. However, it will take some areas longer than others to warm up.

The wind will pick up on Monday night into Tuesday as temperatures continue to climb. Daytime highs will reach the upper 20s to mid-30s during the day on Tuesday. The wind will be especially strong for the Rocky Mountain Front, areas west of a line from Cut Bank to Choteau, and along Highway 87/200 from Great Falls to Lewistown. Some blowing snow is possible throughout the day in these areas.

Northwest flow will continue this week as a ridge of high pressure will be centered just to the southwest of Montana. This will lead to some snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday as a disturbance passes through the area. Upslope flow will lead to heavier snowfall in the mountains, with 3-8 inches possible through Wednesday evening, and lower elevations can anticipate 0-3 inches. The best chance for higher totals will be in Fergus and Judith Basin counties.

Daytime highs will remain in the upper 20s to mid-30s Wednesday and Thursday. Winds are going to be very strong again on Wednesday from Great Falls to Lewistown, with gusts over 40 mph. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph are likely across the plains east of I-15. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are anticipated for Wednesday, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday as a cold front approaches.

The cold front will move through the area Thursday night into Friday, spreading snow showers across central and eastern Montana. A widespread light snowfall is expected in the lower elevations, with heavier snow for northerly upslope areas. Cold air will move in behind the cold front. Daytime highs this weekend will reach the 10s and 20s, and overnight lows will dip into the -0s and 0s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, along with occasional light snow showers, are expected throughout the weekend.

