Gradual warming this week

Good morning! Following record-high temperatures on Saturday, many areas woke up to fresh snowfall Monday. Lingering snow showers are possible in the mountains today, while most regions will remain dry with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Expect breezy conditions to continue this afternoon, with gusts up to 35mph across central Montana and even stronger winds along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Montana will be under a persistent northwest flow the next few days. This will lead to enough lift to cause light snow showers in the mountains. There will also be occasional snow in eastern Montana. Areas between Havre, Lewistown and Glasgow could receive an inch or two of snow. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy for the rest of central Montana.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s later in the week, with increasing winds from Wednesday through Friday. The extended 8-14 day outlook (December 16-22) favors a pattern of warmer-than-average temperatures across much of the U.S., including Montana, leading up to Christmas. While some areas woke up to fresh snowfall this morning, the chances for any significant snowfall in the lower elevations appear to be pretty low through Christmas Day.

