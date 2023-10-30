Gradually warming temperatures

WEATHER DISCUSSION: While the temperatures continue to be below average, they are on a warming trend. We saw proof of that today when the highs reached the 30’s and the lows climbed into the upper teens and 20’s. It was a bit breezy today with winds up to 20 mph. The clear conditions continue tomorrow until an embedded disturbance in the oncoming upper-level ridge brings more cloud cover.

For the first part of this week, expect those temperatures to continue to gradually climb with dry conditions as well. It may even start feeling like Autumn again. For Thursday and into the next weekend, it looks like there will be more precipitation. The temperatures are also looking to take a dip as possible snow fall once again hits the region.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper teens and 20’s and 10 to 20 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mosty sunny then partly cloudy with highs near 40 and lows in the around 20 degrees. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

