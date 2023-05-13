Great Falls High School students get weather lessons from KRTV meteorologist

Ms. Wiles Earth and Space Science students at Great Falls High School learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Ryan taught the students about how a meteorologist makes a weather forecast.

The students also learned about wind, air pressure, atmospheric circulation, and the different types of air masses.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer and they got to use a leaf blower to learn about air pressure.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.