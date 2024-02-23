Great Falls homeschool group gets a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

A homeschool group in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Ryan taught the kids and parents about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids and parents also learned about the different types of precipitation and some of the temperature extremes that have occurred in Montana.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to experience lightning through a Van de Graaff generator, and the kids and parents got to have an indoor snowball fight.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.