Great Falls homeschool group receives a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

A homeschool group in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Ryan taught the kids and parents about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids and parents also learned about the different types of precipitation and how to stay safe during severe weather.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to experience wind through an air blaster, and the kids and parents got to have an indoor snowball fight.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.