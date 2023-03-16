Great Falls students get weather lessons from a KRTV meteorologist

Students at Sunnyside Elementary School and Morningside Elementary School learned about weather from KRTV meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Ryan taught the children about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

MTN News

They also got to learn about severe weather and the different types of precipitation.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to experience wind through an air blaster, and they got to see how strong their own wind was with an anemometer.

MTN News

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.

