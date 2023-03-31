Group of Great Falls homeschool students receive a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

A group of homeschool students in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also learned about the different types of clouds and precipitation and how to stay safe during severe weather.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to experience wind through an air blaster, and they got to see a tornado in a bottle.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.