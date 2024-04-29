Gusty conditions continue with unsettled weather ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Sunday saw drier and breezy conditions, though the precipitation isn’t over yet. With highs in the upper 50’s and 60’s and lows in the 30’s and 40’s, the temperatures will begin to decrease through the rest of this week. Surface winds remain though below High Wind criteria. An unsettled weather pattern resumes Monday as a cold front crosses the region bringing more gusty winds and widespread coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms.

A potentially colder and wetter system moves through Tuesday night through Wednesday night which is shaping up to be the most impactful stretch. An upper-level disturbance helps spread rain and snow across the region. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the East Glacier Park Region given the potential impacts. More snow accumulation will be found in the mountainous regions, and that along with the gusty conditions prompted the winter weather highlights. Expect unsettled conditions to continue throughout the rest of the week and possibly onto the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear then gradually becoming mostly cloudy with lows in 30’s/40’s and gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Rain and snow likely with possible thunderstorms. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 40’s with gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with high sin the 50’s and lows in the 30’s and gusts up to 50 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny with highs in 60’s.

