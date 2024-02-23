Gusty to strong winds today with a lot of sunshine

Happy Friday!

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from 2pm Friday until 12pm Saturday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect from Sunday afternoon until Monday morning.

Today there will be lots of sunshine in central and eastern Montana. High temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s. Conditions will be windier than yesterday with sustained wind speeds between 30 and 50 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front and sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph elsewhere.

Saturday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains and in eastern portions of north-central Montana. Conditions will be windy along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 25 and 40 mph. It will be breezy/windy elsewhere with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. The wind will weaken some during the afternoon and evening but come back stronger on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s, 40s, and low 50s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a little rain and snow around, mainly in the mountains and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Temperatures will be well above average with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions still will be very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 30 and 50 mph; windy elsewhere with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph.

Monday skies will be mostly cloudy with areas of precipitation around. Precipitation will start out as rain but will switch-over to snow. Snow squalls are also possible. High temperatures will in the 30s and low to mid 40s, with falling temperatures throughout the day. Conditions will be windy with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow, generally during the morning. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the teens and 20s. Conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Wednesday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Warmer temperatures with highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Wind speeds will be gusty to strong with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers around. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s. Wind speeds will be gusty to strong with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.