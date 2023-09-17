Gusty winds and dry conditions elevate fire concerns to the area

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Those hot and dry conditions continued today with the addition of gusty winds. The highs ranged in the 80’s and 90’s over on the Eastern side of the state with overnight lows down into the 50’s. Clouds increased throughout the day and will conclude with partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight.

The biggest concern of the day was the development of gusty winds. 10 to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph at times blew across the region. This will continue into the first half of the upcoming work week as well. Combined with the warm temperatures, dry conditions, and low relative humidity down to 11 percent, fire watch concerns are elevated. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front, the Hi-line, Eastern, and Central Montana. Critical fire weather concerns are occurring and any existing of new fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to contain.

A disturbance will begin to break down the high pressure/upper-level ridge today which is the reason for the gusty winds and increasing clouds. A passing cold front on Monday will begin to cool temperatures down into the 50’s and 60’s into the remainder of the upcoming work week. The addition of daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will also develop starting Tuesday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 50’s. 10 to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph at times.

MONDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s to 50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph and chances for showers.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s to 70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 15 mph winds and gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and mostly cloudy. Highs in 50’s to 60’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s to 60’s and lows in 40’s.