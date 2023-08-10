Gusty winds and dry conditions today

Happy Thursday!

There is a lake wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm tonight. Wind between 15 and 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

A red flag warning is also in effect starting today at 10am until this evening at 9pm. Both gusty winds and low humidity put a portion of northeast Montana at an elevated risk for wildfires.

Today we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. There will be a few evening isolated showers and storms along the Hi-line. That precipitation will clip northeastern Montana in the early morning hours on Friday. For today, gusty westerly winds up to 40 mph east of the Rocky Mountain Front and gusts up to 50 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Sustained wind speeds today will be between 10 and 30 mph. The cold front will bring those cooler temperatures for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Friday will be mainly sunny with dry conditions. Sustained wind speeds remain in the area between 10 and 20 mph. Temperature highs for our Friday will be in the upper 70s and 80s.

The weekend is expected to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. There will be dry conditions both days with breezy conditions on Saturday. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph are expected. Warm temperature highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mainly sunny and mainly hot as an upper-level ridge enters the area. Mondays highs will be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Tuesday’s highs will be in the 80s and low 90s. Breezy conditions expected for both days with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Wednesday will have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Temperature highs in the low to mid 80s and a breezy conditions between 10 and 20 mph.