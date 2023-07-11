Gusty winds and isolated showers expected for Tuesday

Happy Tuesday!

Today will bring partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally along the Hi-line. Cooler air will make its way into out area dropping temperatures from yesterday, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Gusty conditions expected today with sustained wind speeds between 30 and 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible along the Rocky Mountain Front. Haze from the Canadian wildfires with decrease throughout the day.

Wednesday will have mostly sunny skies with some isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms around. Warm temperatures with highs in the low to mid 80s and upper 70s. A little breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Haze and smoke may also return to our area later in the day.

Thursday will have mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly along the Hi-line. Warm temperatures continue with highs in the low to mid 80s and upper 70s. Wind gusts on the breezy side will continue between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly sunny skies expected this Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally in locations east of I-15. Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies for our weekend, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible. However, temperatures will remain on the warm side with Saturday in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s and Sunday’s highs in the 80s and low 90s. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Next Monday with have mostly to mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and hot highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.