Gusty winds and scattered snow showers

Happy Tuesday!

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for a lot of central and north-central Montana from 12pm/2pm Tuesday until 12am Wednesday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for central and north-central Montana from 12pm Tuesday until 12am Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier area until 5am Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for portions of western Montana until 11am Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front until 5am Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western Montana until 11am Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of southwestern Montana until 5am Wednesday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the Hi-line starting noon on Wednesday until 5am/11am Thursday.

Today will be mostly cloudy with snow showers likely along the Rocky Mountain Front and around the Helena area, and some scattered snow showers around in north-central Montana, generally around/east of a line from Havre to Lewistown. Strong windy conditions around today with sustained wind speeds between 20 and 40 mph, and widespread wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. A few gusts up to 65 mph possible in the plains, and a few gusts up to 75 mph possible along the Rocky Mountain Front. Temperatures are warmer with highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow temperatures become colder due to an arctic cold front pushing into Montana Tuesday evening. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens in north-central Montana and the teens and 20s in central Montana. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered areas of snow around, especially during the morning. Also, between Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening, a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, with higher amounts expected in the mountains and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Winds will still be breezy with sustained winds between 10 and 25 mph in northeastern Montana.

Thursday and Friday this week will be mostly cloudy to overcast with snow likely, especially Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Temperatures are getting colder with highs in the 0s and -0s on Thursday and the -10s on Friday. A bit breezy on both days with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow around the Helena area and a slight chance of snow in north-central Montana. Temperatures will be cold with highs in the -0s and -10s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered snow around Helena and isolated snow showers in north-central Montana. Frigid with highs in the -0s in a lot of locations. Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the 0s and 10s and a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Mostly dry with partly cloudy skies.