Gusty winds continue into Sunday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperature wise, it was a beautiful, mild day to celebrate Veterans Day. The highs were in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s with increasing clouds throughout the day. The downside was the windy conditions with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph around the Rocky Mountain Front, and Central and North Central Montana. These winds will continue throughout the night and into the morning and afternoon of Sunday.

The wind prompted a High Wind Warning to be in effect until 8 am Sunday for portions of Central and North Central Montana. With 25 to 40 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph, this could cause difficult travel and hazardous conditions for watercraft on lakes.

A Winter Weather Advisory was also issued for the East Glacier Park region due to accumulating snow up to 7 inches at the lowest snowfall elevation around 4,500 feet. This will be in effect until 11 am Sunday prompting difficult travel, especially through Marias Pass and along the Continental Divide.

An upper-level ridge looks to develop Sunday and last through the beginning half if the upcoming week. This will push temperatures even more above-average for this time of year in the 50’s and 60’s. The winds look to remain a bit breezy through this period with dry conditions. Following late Wednesday into Thursday, an upper-level trough is expected to break into the area bringing chances for precipitation to the latter half of the week and into the weekend.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy then cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 60’s. 10 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 18 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s.

