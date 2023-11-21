Gusty winds, increasing clouds, and dry conditions for today

Happy Tuesday!

A High Wind Watch is in effect for Glacier County, western and central Pondera County, and western Toole County from 3am/8am Tuesday until 5am Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 45 mph, and wind gusts between 60 and 75 mph are possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect midnight/6am Wednesday until 6am Friday. Central and north-central Montana can get snow accumulation between 1 to 5 inches with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Southwestern Montana can get snow accumulation between 2 to 6 inches in lower elevations and up to 8 inches in areas of higher elevation. For the Rocky Mountain Front, MacDonald and Beartooth Pass snow accumulation can be between 4 and 8 inches.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Wednesday evening/night until Thursday night/Friday afternoon. For central Montana wind gusts can get up to 35 mph and snow accumulation is possible between 6 to 12 inches. For Southwest Montana snow accumulation is possible between 6 to 16 inches. For southern Montana snow accumulation is possible between 4 to 16 inches.

For today clouds increase, and conditions stay dry as an upper-level ridge is still in control of the weather. Also, you can expect above average mild temperatures today with highs ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 60s. Wind will increase throughout the day, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusts over 60 mph are possible. Winds elsewhere will be gusty, over 40 mph are possible from this afternoon through tonight.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered showers, especially during the afternoon/evening. Showers will generally be in the form of rain in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains until Wednesday evening/night. Gusty winds over 40 mph are possible and will gradually weaken as the day goes on. Cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Thanksgiving will also be mostly cloudy with snow likely, especially during the morning and generally in locations that are south/west of a line from Cut Bank to Great Falls to Lewistown. A coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected around and south/west of these locations. Less than 2 inches of snow accumulation is expected north/east of these locations. Colder temperatures with highs in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

For Friday, expect mostly sunny skies and a few isolated mountain snow showers. Chilly temperatures and a little breezy with highs in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Sustained wind speeds will be between 5 and 20 mph. This weekend skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a few isolated snow showers around, generally in locations east of I-15. Remaining chilly with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Next Monday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Also breezy, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.