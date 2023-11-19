Gusty winds return on Sunday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: For football fans, it was beautiful mild day into the upper 40’s and 50’s with mid and upper level clouds that pushed into the area with generally light winds. An upper level system will begin to push into the area tonight with thickening clouds and light snow development over the higher terrain of the Rocky Mountain Front and portions of Southwestern Montana into early Sunday morning. Further North, winds will increase slightly as this system pushes through and drags some colder air in with it, especially as we head through the day on Sunday. Expect wind gusts to increase throughout the day, with most areas across the plains seeing wind gusts of 30-40 mph by the late evening hours. Stronger winds will be found along the Rocky Mountain Front, with gusts up to 50 mph at times.

The temperatures will continue to decrease as we approach this upcoming week with Monday highs in the 40’s. Thew high pressure will settle into the area and will bring another period of quiet weather to the region. Winds will increase slightly on Tuesday as a trough sets up over Alberta and slides southward, flattening the ridge.

As a broad upper-level trough hits the region, expect a further cooldown of temperatures and the potential for some light snowfall as a cold front swings through the area late Wednesday or during the day on Thanksgiving. This troughing will look to continue through the end of the week, keeping us cool with a few chances for additional light snowfall.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in 30’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain and snow and mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

THURSDAY (Thanksgiving): Chance of snow and mostly cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows in the teens.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in 30’s.

