Gusty winds the main concern for North Central Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures once again remained slightly above average for this time of year with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s to 40’s. The brief break in the gusty conditions didn’t last long, because by Monday afternoon, the winds began to pick up again and will continue to increase through the night. Especially along the Cutbank, Great Falls, and Lewistown line, the winds seem to be the gustiest with gusts up to 50 mph at times. Other places in North Central and Central Montana will see wind gusts 20 to 30 mph at times.

Expect the chances of mountain snow and lower elevation rain to continue through Wednesday and Thursday as disturbances make an entrance into the region. Those disturbances are likely to cool temperatures down slightly to right around average in the 40’s for the rest of the week. A break in the precipitation is likely towards the end of the week and into the weekend but those breezy conditions look to stick around for a bit.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain. Mostly cloudy skies gradually increasing to clear through the night. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s to 40’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow in higher elevations. Breezy, with partly sunny then mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 10 to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly sunny then mostly clear skies with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 15 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40’s to 50’s and lows in the 20’s to 30’s.

SATURDAY (VETERAN’S DAY): Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the 50’s.

