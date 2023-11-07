Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Gusty winds the main concern for North Central Montana

Gusts up to 40 to 50 mph at times through the period.
110623 Tuesday Wind Gust Tracker
MTN News
110623 Tuesday Wind Gust Tracker
Posted at 10:18 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 00:18:50-05

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures once again remained slightly above average for this time of year with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s to 40’s. The brief break in the gusty conditions didn’t last long, because by Monday afternoon, the winds began to pick up again and will continue to increase through the night. Especially along the Cutbank, Great Falls, and Lewistown line, the winds seem to be the gustiest with gusts up to 50 mph at times. Other places in North Central and Central Montana will see wind gusts 20 to 30 mph at times.

Expect the chances of mountain snow and lower elevation rain to continue through Wednesday and Thursday as disturbances make an entrance into the region. Those disturbances are likely to cool temperatures down slightly to right around average in the 40’s for the rest of the week. A break in the precipitation is likely towards the end of the week and into the weekend but those breezy conditions look to stick around for a bit.

110623 Tuesday Wind Gust Tracker

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain. Mostly cloudy skies gradually increasing to clear through the night. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s to 40’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain and snow in higher elevations. Breezy, with partly sunny then mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 10 to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly sunny then mostly clear skies with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 15 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40’s to 50’s and lows in the 20’s to 30’s.

SATURDAY (VETERAN’S DAY): Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the 50’s.

110623 GF 7 day
110623 Helena 7 day

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App