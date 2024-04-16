Gusty winds today and tomorrow

Happy Tuesday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Glacier area from 12pm/6pm Tuesday until 6am Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for some of the mountains in central Montana from 9pm Tuesday until 12pm Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for some of the mountains in southern Montana from 6pm Tuesday until 6pm Wednesday/6pm Thursday.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana today from 9am until 9pm.

Today skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated evening rain and snow showers, generally in the mountains and along the western half of the Hi-Line. Conditions will be windy with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday with highs ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 60s. Tonight scattered snow showers will be around with mostly cloudy skies. These snow showers will continue into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday scattered snow showers will around, especially during the morning. Some rain is possible initially. For our viewing area there will be 2-8" of snow in the mountains and less than 3" of snow in the lower elevations, with most lower elevations receiving little to no snow (<1"). Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Gusty to strong winds again on Wednesday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. Strongest wind will be east of I-15.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Conditions will be breezy on Thursday between 10 and 25 mph, and a bit breezy on Friday between 10 and 20 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains.

Saturday will be beautiful. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny, and conditions will be dry with not much wind. Sunday and Monday will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers around. Conditions will be breezy on Sunday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.