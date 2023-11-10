Gusty winds up to 65 mph will be around this weekend

Happy Friday!

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and the adjacent plains (west of I-15) from 8am Saturday until 5am Sunday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for the plains/mountains east of I-15 from 5pm Saturday until 8am Sunday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

Today will be mostly to partly cloudy with some snow/rain showers in western/southwestern Montana and in the Rockies. East of the Rockies, just a few isolated snow/rain showers, generally in the mountains. High temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s. Breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the adjacent plains with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Saturday will be similar to today with skies that are partly to mostly cloudy, and some snow/rain showers will be in western Montana and in the Rockies. East of the Rockies, just a few isolated snow/rain showers around, generally in the mountains. Increasing wind throughout the day, with widespread strong winds Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. Wind gusts up to 60/65 mph are possible. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Sunday will have decreasing winds as the day goes on. Gusty winds during the morning will give way to calmer conditions later in the day. Highs in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy, and conditions will be dry. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mostly dry. High temperatures in the 50s. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Next Wednesday will be partly cloudy with some isolated rain/snow showers around. Highs in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few scattered rain/snow showers around (especially around the Helena area). Highs in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.