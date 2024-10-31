Halloween forecast is a bit spooky with chilly temperatures and snow showers for some areas

It was a bone-chilling start to Halloween eve (Wednesday) here in central Montana. Here are some of the coldest low temperatures from around the area:

Your Halloween forecast isn't too scary but it may give you a few goosebumps. Clear skies will allow temperatures to plummet into the 10s and 20s overnight, so don't forget to send the kiddos out in heavier jackets along with their costumes!

Clouds will overspread the area from southwest to northeast during the late morning and early afternoon hours ahead of a weak low pressure system. This will bring a light snowfall to southwest Montana, with scattered rain and snow showers possible for areas south of State Highway 200. Most of the precipitation will hold off until after sunset. But, trick-or-treaters in the Helena area and into southwest Montana may be dealing with a few flurries. Temperatures will fall from the low to mid 40s into the 30s by the time kids are headed home.

The weather pattern will stay active headed into the upcoming weekend, with another system moving into the Pacific Northwest Friday night. Rain and snow showers will be possible in southwest Montana, while central Montana stays mostly dry. It will also stay cool with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s both days.

As we head into the first full week of November, daytime highs will drop into the low to mid 40s and a stronger storm will move into the region around Election Day. This storm looks to bring a light accumulating snowfall to the plains from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Prepare for some minor travel impacts on Election Day.