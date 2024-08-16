Hazy sunshine and hot temps for the weekend!

We kicked off Friday with a bang as thunderstorms swept across the central Montana plains before sunrise. Cloud-to-ground lightning sparked a small brush fire near Vaughn, while a lingering disturbance continued to trigger showers and thunderstorms across the Hi-Line throughout the morning.

Air quality alerts remain active for northeastern Montana, with levels ranging from orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) to red (unhealthy for everyone). Individuals in high-risk categories—including children, the elderly, those with respiratory or chronic heart and lung conditions, and pregnant women—should take extra precautions. If possible, limit outdoor activities in these areas today!

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to persist into the afternoon, particularly along the Hi-Line. While severe weather is not anticipated, these storms may bring gusty winds and brief downpours.

Looking ahead to Saturday, we can expect dry and sunny conditions along with warmer temperatures. Central Montana will see highs in the mid to upper 80s, while eastern areas could reach the lower 90s. This marks the beginning of a stretch of drier and warmer weather.

An amplifying ridge of high pressure will push temperatures into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Sunday. Although the weekend will be hazy, surface smoke is expected to clear out of northeastern Montana.

As we move into next week, a persistent southwest flow will maintain warm temperatures while drawing in some Pacific moisture. An upper-level low will remain nearly stationary off the Pacific Northwest coast, which could lead to the potential for thunderstorms. The best chance for severe weather appears to be on Monday, with above-normal temperatures continuing throughout the week.