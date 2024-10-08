Hazy sunshine and well above average temperatures

Happy Tuesday! We're in for another few days of summer-like warmth. In fact, temperatures look to reach near-record territory with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s Tuesday afternoon.

An upper-level ridge is strengthening over the Mountain West, pushing temperatures well above average and keeping skies mostly clear. However, this ridge is also directing wildfire smoke from Idaho toward Montana, resulting in hazy skies, particularly in southwestern Montana. Expect that smoke to drift further north into central Montana by Tuesday, lingering through Wednesday.

A dry cold front will sweep across the state Wednesday night, which will help clear out the smoke and bring temperatures closer to average. For the remainder of the week, high temperatures are expected to settle into the mid to upper 60s, with rain chances remaining low.

Temperatures will warm again for the weekend and early next week as high pressure regains strength over West. Some models suggest that a cold front could arrive around next Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures and the next chance for showers.