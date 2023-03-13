Heading into warmer days in the upcoming week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A welcomed warm front will be lifting North central Montana into the 30’s and 40’s this week. A weak, high pressure ridge is bringing that more quiet weather into the region followed by another Pacific system will bring in windy conditions and another round of precipitation in higher elevations in the middle of the upcoming week.

The primary concern throughout Sunday night will be the development of fog across central and North central Montana and increasing winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a low around 14. East, Northeast wind, 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. A chance of rain and snow between 7pm and 10pm, then a chance of snow after 10pm.

WEDNESDAY: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: Sunny and mostly clear skies with highs near the 40’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 43.

