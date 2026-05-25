No Memorial Day blizzard this year! In fact, we’re looking at summer-like heat with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

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The only hiccup is that there could be a few pop-up sprinkles and dry thunderstorms, but nothing is looking like a washout. It shouldn’t mess with those BBQs too much — just watch for an isolated 30–40 mph wind gust and/or a brief shower.

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Monday Morning Forecast:

Heat and strong thunderstorms this week- Monday, May 25

A stormier pattern sets up for the rest of the week under a southwest flow ahead of an advancing low pressure system. That will bring in more moisture toward the second half of the week, with near-daily thunderstorm chances.

Temperatures continue to heat up Tuesday with highs in the 80s to near 90 in central Montana and the 90s to near 100 in eastern Montana. A Heat Advisory and Red Flag Warning are in effect for northeast Montana from noon until 9 p.m. Tuesday. In these areas, a gusty southeast breeze will pick up during the morning with gusts over 40 mph, and combined with the very hot and dry conditions, the fire danger will be elevated.

Isolated thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon and evening with little moisture to work with. The biggest threats once again will be damaging wind gusts and lightning.

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It “cools” to the 70s and low 80s in central Montana Wednesday, while eastern Montana stays hot in the 90s with another round of showers and thunderstorms.

It heats back up Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s and lower 90s along with additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms. There will be more moisture to work with by the end of the week, so storms could contain heavy downpours and hail in addition to strong wind gusts.

As the low pressure system finally moves over the state, cooler weather along with more widespread rain and thunderstorms will move in. This looks like our best shot at beneficial rainfall during the week ahead.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News