Heat builds in from the west this week

Sunday night: Storms clear with mostly clear skies throughout the night. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm, especially for Glacier and Teton counties. Mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A stray shower in the morning. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny, turning hot. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

Thursday: Hot and sunny. High temperature in the lower 90s. Mild and mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

Friday: Hot and sunny. A stray afternoon shower or storm is possible. High temperatures in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Hot and sunny. A stray afternoon shower or storm is possible. High temperatures in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s.