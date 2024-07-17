Heat is on with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday

The heat is not expected to let up anytime soon, but we've got scattered storms on the way for Thursday.

We'll warm up a few degrees today, with highs in the mid and upper 90s in central Montana. Today's average high temperature in Great Falls is 85°. A stray storm or two is possible today, especially for Judith Basin and Fergus counties. The severe weather threat is low.

There could be some nocturnal thunderstorms overnight, but there will be limited precipitation. We'll top out in the low to mid 90s on Thursday with widely scattered thunderstorms expected. Lightning and gusty winds are the main threats.

Most areas remain sunny, hot and dry heading into Friday, but there is still a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the mountains. Temperatures hold steady in the mid to upper 90s Friday through early next week.

Overall, hot and mostly dry conditions persist. However, long-range weather models are hinting towards possible cooler temperatures late in the month.