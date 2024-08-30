Heat makes a comeback for Labor Day weekend

After a brief taste of autumn this week, including the coolest day of the month (62°) on Wednesday and over a foot of snow at higher elevations in Glacier National Park, the warming trend continues. Highs in the 80s to around 90 degrees this afternoon.

Labor Day weekend is looking hot and dry through Monday evening. Temperatures max out in the lower 90s Sunday and Monday as southwest flow increases.

Isolated storms will pop up in southwest Montana and then will spread north and east into Monday night. Better chance for storms Tuesday into Wednesday.