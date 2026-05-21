Heating up for Memorial Day Weekend

Rain and mountain snow continue to push south of the area, with decreasing clouds and temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

MTN News

MTN News

Steadier rain and mountain snow will fall in southern Montana, with over a foot of snow possible along the Beartooth Highway ahead of the planned opening weekend. Friday will be a gorgeous day with sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s.

MTN News

High pressure builds in for Memorial Day weekend. It’s going to be a warm and beautiful stretch of weather, though Memorial Day itself could feature a few pop-up thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s, with some areas nearing 90 by Monday.

Any outdoor activities should be in great shape, but make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. Winds will also pick up across much of the state Sunday into Monday, so prepare for some gusty conditions if you’re headed out on the boat!

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News