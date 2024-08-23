Heating up on Friday; Cooler temps and unsettled weather this weekend

Gusty south winds will ramp up behind a warm front for the remainder of the day, with widespread wind gusts of 25-35mph. Isolated areas in southwest Montana may experience even stronger gusts of 40-50mph or more. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for central and southwest Montana.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low to mid 90s, with showers and thunderstorms firing off during the afternoon and evening, generally moving from south to north. A few of the thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts.

A Pacific cold front will move across the state Saturday into Saturday night. The further east you are, the warmer it will get tomorrow. Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 60s west of the divide. Meanwhile, in eastern Montana it'll be in the 90s again tomorrow. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may accompany the front. Winds will shift to the west and it'll remain breezy with sustained winds of 10-20mph.

Trough of low pressure is overhead on Sunday, which will bring unseasonably cool temperatures and possibly even some high elevation (8000'+) light snowfall. Sunday’s highs are forecasted to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

We're back into the 80s early next week, but another cold front arrives on Wednesday bringing another cooldown and more rain chances.