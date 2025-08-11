Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heating up through midweek

Heating up through midweek- Monday, August 11
Highs Today
Highs Today
Temperature Trenn
Wind Gusts
Cold Front
Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day
Lewistown 7-day
Posted
and last updated

A strong northwest flow is bringing in some clouds and cooler air into the region, high temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s, which is below average for August.

Highs Today
Highs Today

We'll have some showers in the morning east of Havre on the Hi-Line, and then a very isolated shower or thunderstorm in central Montana throughout the afternoon and evening.

Winds will get fairly gusty across eastern Montana, especially over Fort Peck Lake. Wind speeds will be between 5 and 15 mph in central Montana and 10 and 25 mph gusting up to 40 mph in eastern Montana.

Wind Gusts

Temperatures will heat up on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a big ridge of high pressure building in from the West. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s on Tuesday and low to mid 90s on Wednesday.

Cold Front

It'll get gusty again on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that passes through during the evening. Temperatures will fall below normal by Thursday and Friday, and an isolated shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out through the end of the week. Most places stay dry.

Temperature Trenn

Showers and storms return to the picture this weekend as a southwest flow looks to develop later on Friday. Temperatures will be right around normal for the upcoming weekend.

Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day
Lewistown 7-day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App